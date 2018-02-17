San Antonio Defeats Chicago 2-1 in Defensive Battle
February 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
CHICAGO, IL (Feb. 17, 2018) - Reid Petryk's shorthanded goal mid-way through the second period was the difference maker as the San Antonio Rampage (26-20-6-0) defeated the Chicago Wolves (25-17-6-2) 2-1 on Saturday at Allstate Arena.
Chicago got out to an early lead at 11:19 of the opening period when Griffin Reinhart's slap shot from the left point snuck past netminder Ville Husso. San Antonio capitalized on a power-play opportunity less than two minutes later when David Warsofsky's shot attempt was deflected into the net by Andrew Agozzino at 13:05.
Petryk gave the Silver and Black a one-goal advantage at 8:31 of the second frame when he forced a turnover in the defensive zone and went coast-to-coast before going top shelf on netminder Kasimir Kaskisuo for his first shorthanded tally of the season.
The third period fell scoreless, as the Rampage held off the Wolves' extra attacker for the final 2:09 of regulation to collect their second consecutive victory.
Tonight's Lines
Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:
Sanford-Thompson-Blais Warsofsky-Mironov Husso
Grimaldi-Agozzino-Petryk Bigras-Meloche Martin
Kostin-Girard-Vogelhuber Geertsen-Graham
Musil-Beaudin-St. Amant
Up Next
The Silver and Black continue their annual Rodeo Road Trip when they return to the ice to take on the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The Rampage will play their next five games on the road before returning to the AT&T Center on March 2 to host the Wolves for the 15th annual Rampage Military Appreciation Night, presented by Grunt Style. Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.
