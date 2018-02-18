San Antonio Comes up Short in Rockford 4-3

ROCKFORD, IL (Feb. 18, 2018) - The San Antonio Rampage (26-21-6-0) went 3-for-3 on the power play but came up short to the Rockford IceHogs (26-22-3-3) 4-3 on Sunday at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

The Silver and Black were the first to light the lamp with a power-play goal at 2:46 of the opening period after Chris Bigras collected a rebounding puck and fired it past netminder Collin Delia. The IceHogs evened the game with a power-play goal of their own at 14:20 when Cody Franson's shot attempt was redirected wide to Luke Johnson who sent the puck into the back of the net. Rockford took the lead less than two minutes later after Henrik Samuelsson's wrister from the slot got by a screened Spencer Martin at 16:10.

The IceHogs extended their lead 98 seconds into the second frame after Tanner Kero collected a loose puck and fired a shot from the right circle into the back of the cage. Nathan Noel gave Rockford a three-goal advantage 55 seconds later after he forced a turnover deep in the Rampage zone and went top shelf on Martin. Following Noel's goal, the Rampage elected for a change in net as goaltender Ville Husso replaced Martin. San Antonio cut into the lead at 8:57 after Bigras delivered a backdoor pass to Klim Kostin at the right circle for the Rampage's second power-play goal of the game.

Grimaldi made it a one-goal game at 2:08 of the final stanza when Andrew Agozzino delivered a pass to the forward who found the back of the net for the third power-play goal of the game for San Antonio. The Rampage rally ultimately fell short as the IceHogs kept San Antonio scoreless for the final 17:52 of regulation to secure a 4-3 victory.

Tonight's Lines

Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:

Sanford-Thompson-Blais Warsofsky-Mironov Martin

Greer-Agozzino-Grimaldi Bigras-Meloche Husso

Vogelhuber-Girard-Petryk Geertsen-Graham

Kostin-Musil-St. Amant

Up Next

The Rampage continue their annual Rodeo Road Trip when they take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, Feb. 23 at 8:05 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center. San Antonio will play its next four games on the road before returning to the AT&T Center on March 2 to host the Wolves for the 15th annual Rampage Military Appreciation Night, presented by Grunt Style. Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.

