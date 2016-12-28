San Antonio Assigns Forward Shawn St-Amant
December 28, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced Wednesday that forward Shawn St-Amant has been assigned to the Eagles by the team's AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. St-Amant has posted a goal and two assists in seven games with the Eagles this season and a goal and two assists in his 11 games with the Rampage.
"With our line-up being depleted due to injuries and now preparing to play three games in two-and-a-half days, the reassignment of St-Amant is coming at a critical time," said Eagles president and general manager Chris Stewart.
The 19 year-old rookie recently concluded a three-year career in the QMJHL with the Val-D'Or Foreurs where he posted 113 points in 194 games. The 6-foot, 180-pound winger helped the Foreurs capture a QMJHL title during the 2013-14 season and went on to enjoy his most productive season during the 2015-16 campaign, when he generated 23 goals and 34 assists in 60 games and claimed the Guy Carbonneau Trophy as the league's Best Defensive Forward.
St-Amant is expected to join the Eagles as they begin a three-game series against the Alaska Aces at Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday, December 30th at 9:15pm MT.
