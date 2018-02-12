Samuelsson Signs Tryout Agreement with AHL Rockford
February 12, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
Boise, ID (2/12/18) - Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham confirmed on Monday that forward Henrik Samuelsson has been signed to a professional tryout agreement (PTO) with the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs.
The IceHogs are the AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. Samuelsson becomes the fifth Steelhead this season under ECHL contract to sign a tryout agreement with an AHL club, with Brady Brassart (Utica), Tommy Thompson (Texas), Justin Parizek (San Jose), and Joe Faust (Utica) all playing AHL games on tryout agreements earlier this season.
Samuelsson, 24, ranks second on the Steelheads' roster in scoring this season. The 2012 first-round draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes has 16 goals and 43 points in 49 games during his first ECHL season and first season with the Steelheads. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native has seven power play goals this season, and was riding a four-game points streak prior to his departure with a goal and six points in that span.
This is Samuelsson's first AHL call-up this season. Samuelsson has appeared in 136 AHL games in his career, playing in 131 games in the Coyotes' organization with Springfield, Portland, and Tucson from 2014 to 2017, and playing five more in Bakersfield last spring. He has totaled 23 goals, 55 points, and 106 penalty minutes in his AHL career.
Samuelsson also played in three NHL games with the Coyotes during the 2014-15 campaign.
In a separate roster move, the Steelheads traded forward Corey Durocher on Monday to the Kansas City Mavericks for future considerations. Durocher recorded two goals and eight points in 19 games with the Steelheads.
The Steelheads host the Colorado Eagles on Wednesday night at CenturyLink Arena for the first of three games in downtown Boise. Idaho swept a three-game series against the Eagles in Colorado last week. For tickets, contact the Steelheads Front Office at 383-0080 or visit idahosteelheads.com.
Images from this story
|
Idaho Steelheads Forward Henrik Samuelsson vs. the Utah Grizzlies
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from February 12, 2018
- Samuelsson Signs Tryout Agreement with AHL Rockford - Idaho Steelheads
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Transactions - February 12 - ECHL
- Pinkston Returns, Baker Signed - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Wheeling Nailers - Orlando Solar Bears
- Admirals Sign Three-Year Agreements with City, ECHL - Norfolk Admirals
- Stingrays Weekly Report - South Carolina Stingrays
- Steelheads Weekly Report: February 12 - Idaho Steelheads
- Komets Push Point Streak to Seven Games - Fort Wayne Komets
- Nailers at Solar Bears Game Day Snap Shot, February 12 - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Weekly, February 12th - Wichita Thunder
- Indy Fuel Weekly: Week 18 - Indy Fuel
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - Tulsa Oilers
- Royals Home Games Friday, Saturday, Sunday - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.