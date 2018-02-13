Samuel Laberge Reassigned to Idaho Steelheads

February 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Tuesday the team has reassigned forward Samuel Laberge to their ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.

Laberge (luh-BAIRZH), 20, is currently in his rookie season with the Stars and has appeared in 43 games for Texas with 12 points (4-8=12). The 6-foot-2, 200-pound native of Chateauguay, Quebec was signed to an AHL contract over the summer after competing for the last four seasons with the Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and currently playing their ninth season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2017-18 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.