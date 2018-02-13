Samuel Laberge Reassigned to Idaho Steelheads
February 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Tuesday the team has reassigned forward Samuel Laberge to their ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.
Laberge (luh-BAIRZH), 20, is currently in his rookie season with the Stars and has appeared in 43 games for Texas with 12 points (4-8=12). The 6-foot-2, 200-pound native of Chateauguay, Quebec was signed to an AHL contract over the summer after competing for the last four seasons with the Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and currently playing their ninth season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2017-18 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
