SAMPAIR NOTCHES FIRST HAT TRICK IN OILERS WIN OVER THUNDER

TULSA, OK - Tulsa forward Charlie Sampair notched his first professional hat trick Wednesday in the Oilers' 6-3 win over the Wichita Thunder at the BOK Center. The victory was Tulsa's third straight, moving the Oilers ahead of the Allen Americans into fourth place in the Mountain Division.

Wichita outshot Tulsa 15-6 in the opening frame, but Devin Williams stopped all 15. While the Oilers were unsuccessful on two first period power plays, Dan DeSalvo put Tulsa in front with a quick wrist shot from the left circle with 2:56 to play in the period.

Kyle Platzer tied the score at 1-1 for Wichita early in the second period, but Dylan Hubbs deflected a shot from Tommy Vannelli past Shane Starrett 33 seconds later to put the Oilers back ahead. DeSalvo picked off a Wichita clearing attempt and sniped his second goal of the night in from the left circle again to make it 3-1, and Sampair tallied his first of the night to extend the lead to 4-1 before the end of the frame.

The Thunder climbed back to within one, thanks to third period tallies from Nick Latta and Mark MacMillan, but Sampair buried his second of the game with 3:38 left, thanks to the third assist from Adam Pleskach. The second-year forward out of White Bear Lake, MN completed his first hat trick and four point game (3g, 1a) with an empty net goal with 17 seconds to play.

Williams stopped 37 of 40 Thunder shots for his third straight win. DeSalvo, like Pleskach, finished with a three-point night (2g, 1a) in his second game back in Tulsa.

Starrett allowed four goals on 17 shots in the loss, before backup goaltender Nick Ellis entered in relief with 9:27 left in the second period, stopping 13 of 14.

