Sam Kurker Returns to Monarchs

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Sam Kurker has been returned from loan by the Cleveland Monsters (AHL).

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings.

Kurker, 23, returns to the Monarchs after playing in 12 games for the Monsters where he scored three points on two goals and one assist.

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound native of Boston, Mass., played 32 games for the Monarchs prior to being loaned to Cleveland on Jan. 3, where he racked up 28 points on 11 goals and 17 assists. Kurker is in his first full professional season after playing in one game for the Albany Devils (AHL) during the 2016-17 season.

Kurker was drafted by the St. Louis Blues (56th overall) in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, prior to playing at Boston University for two seasons before transferring to Northeastern University during the 2015-16 season. Kurker totaled 116 NCAA games, scoring 30 points on 13 goals and 17 assists.

Kurker and the Monarchs are back in action Saturday, Feb. 9 (6 p.m.), when they host the South Carolina Stingrays on Pink in the Rink night at SNHU Arena.

