Sam Kerr, Raquel Rodriguez Called into National Team Duty

News Release

Tinton Falls, N.J. - A pair of Sky Blue FC players have officially been called into their respective national team camps. Australia Women's National Team head coach Alen Stajcic has selected Sky Blue FC forward Sam Kerr to the Matildas roster for a pair of upcoming friendlies against China PR, while Costa Rica Women's National Team head coach Amelia Valverde has named midfielder Raquel Rodriguez to the Ticas roster for a friendly against Mexico.

The first Australia vs. China PR contest will take place at AAMI Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, with kickoff set for 3:30 a.m. ET on November 22. Kerr and the Matildas will then travel to GMHBA Stadium in Geelong, Australia, for a second pairing against China PR on November 26 at 12:30 a.m. ET.

The Ticas will open camp next Monday at the FEDEFUTBOL - Plycem Sports Complex in San Rafael, Costa Rica. The preparation is being conducted for a friendly against Mexico that will be played at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 25 at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa AymÃ¡ in San JosÃ©, Costa Rica.

Both Kerr and Rodriguez are currently playing with Perth Glory of the Westfield W-League in Australia while the National Women's Soccer League is in its offseason.

2018 Sky Blue FC season and half-season tickets are on sale now, and fans can purchase them today by calling 888-SBFC-TIX (888-723-2849).

