Sam Brittain Recalled to Florida Panthers
January 7, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that goaltender Sam Brittain has been recalled by the Florida Panthers (NHL).
The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings and the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign.
Brittain, 24, has played in 22 games for the Monarchs this season, earning a 15-5-0 record, a 2.62 goals against average and a .911 save percentage. The 6-foot-3, 226-pound native of Calgary, Alberta was originally selected by Florida in the fourth round (#92 overall) in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.
The Monarchs are back in action Saturday, Jan. 7 (7 p.m.) when they close their three-game series with the Florida Everblades from Estero, Fla.
The Monarchs return to SNHU Arena on Saturday, Jan. 14 (6 p.m.), when they host North Division rival, the Adirondack Thunder.
To purchase tickets, visit ManchesterMonarchs.com or contact the Front Office at 603-626-7825!
Visit us at ManchesterMonarchs.com, follow the team on Twitter: @MonarchsHockey, and like us on Facebook for additional information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from January 7, 2017
- Americans Host Indy Tonight - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears at Colorado Eagles - Orlando Solar Bears
- Sam Brittain Recalled to Florida Panthers - Manchester Monarchs
- ECHL Transactions - January 7 - ECHL
- Game Advisory: January 7 vs. Elmira - Norfolk Admirals
- Jackals Look for Bounce Back in Norfolk - Elmira Jackals
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Aces Drop Second Straight in Boise, 4-1 Friday - Alaska Aces
- Familiar Faces Thorne and Armstrong Return to Beast - Brampton Beast
- Mavericks Game Preview - January 7 vs. Wichita - Missouri Mavericks
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule - Manchester Monarchs
- Gameday - Adirondack (16-9-2-3) At Reading (18-12-1-1) - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Earns Point in OT Loss at Missouri - Wichita Thunder
- Three-Goal Third Period Sparks 4-3 Comeback Win for Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando Scores Three Straight in the Third to Top - Colorado Eagles
- Rush Fall in First Game of 2017 - Rapid City Rush
- Mavericks Stun Thunder in OT - Missouri Mavericks
- Visentin Perfect as Cyclones Earn Shutout - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Everblades Hold off Monarchs for 3-1 Victory - Florida Everblades
- Admirals Escape the Cellar for First Time with Win over Elmira - Norfolk Admirals
- Beast's Dominant Play Stymied by Netminding in 5-2 Loss to K-Wings - Brampton Beast
- Admirals Top Jackals with a Three-Goal Third - Elmira Jackals
- Visentin, Cyclones Shut out Mallards 4-0 - Quad City Mallards
- Joel Martin Earns Career Wins Record in Decisive Victory - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.