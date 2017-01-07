Sam Brittain Recalled to Florida Panthers

January 7, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that goaltender Sam Brittain has been recalled by the Florida Panthers (NHL).

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings and the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign.

Brittain, 24, has played in 22 games for the Monarchs this season, earning a 15-5-0 record, a 2.62 goals against average and a .911 save percentage. The 6-foot-3, 226-pound native of Calgary, Alberta was originally selected by Florida in the fourth round (#92 overall) in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

The Monarchs are back in action Saturday, Jan. 7 (7 p.m.) when they close their three-game series with the Florida Everblades from Estero, Fla.

The Monarchs return to SNHU Arena on Saturday, Jan. 14 (6 p.m.), when they host North Division rival, the Adirondack Thunder.

To purchase tickets, visit ManchesterMonarchs.com or contact the Front Office at 603-626-7825!

Visit us at ManchesterMonarchs.com, follow the team on Twitter: @MonarchsHockey, and like us on Facebook for additional information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.