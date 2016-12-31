Sam Brittain Assigned to Monarchs

December 31, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Sam Brittain has been assigned to the Monarchs by the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings and the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign.

Brittain, 24, returns to Manchester where he has posted a 13-4-1-0 record, a 2.62 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 19 games this season. Brittain's 13 wins are tied for 3rd in the ECHL and his 1100 minutes are the 6th most in the league.

The 6-foot-3, 227-pound native of Calgary, Alberta was selected in the 4th round (#92 overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Florida Panthers before playing four seasons at the University of Denver. While on campus, Brittain posted a 51-34-11 record, was nominated for the Mike Richter Award (Top Goaltender) and was named to the AHCA/CCM All-America First Team (West) in his senior season.

In his professional career, Brittain has logged 1687 minutes in 32 AHL games between the Portland Pirates and San Antonio Rampage, and posted a 12-12-4-1 record, a 2.56 GAA and a .914 save percentage. In 46 ECHL games, Brittain has played 2647 minutes, earned a 27-15-1-1 record, a 2.67 GAA and a .900 save percentage.

Brittain and the Monarchs are back in action Saturday, Dec. 31 (6 p.m.) when they host the Norfolk Admirals at SNHU Arena on New Year's Eve. Come for all the hard-hitting action on the ice, but don't miss the Great Baby Race, the Year in Review video, and the largest indoor fireworks display in New England.

To purchase tickets, visit ManchesterMonarchs.com or contact the Front Office at 603-626-7825! Visit us at ManchesterMonarchs.com, follow the team on Twitter: @MonarchsHockey, and like us on Facebook for additional information. -Monarchs- Matt Johnson Manager of Public Relations and Merchandise

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 31, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.