"Salvy Splash", Superhero Alex Gordon Headline Storm Giveaways

January 27, 2017 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release





PAPILLION - The Omaha Storm Chasers are making a "splash" with their bobblehead lineup for the upcoming 2017 season. The team has announced a quartet of bobblehead giveaway nights that will include Salvador Perez "Salvy Splash" and Alex Gordon Superhero. Former Storm Chasers fan favorites Paulo Orlando and Whit Merrifield will also receive their own bobbleheads.

For the first time the Storm Chasers will also be offering the Bobblehead Plus Plan, which includes tickets to all four bobblehead giveaway dates this year, as well as Salute to KC Royals on Saturday, May 20. The plan, available for $70, is now available online. Bobblehead Plus Plan ticket holders are not guaranteed a bobblehead and like all fans are encouraged to arrive at Werner Park early to better their chances of receiving that date's giveaway. Seating is limited to Section 107.

The "Salvy Splash" bobbleheads are set to be given away to the first 1,500 fans through the gates at Werner Park on Saturday, April 29. Perez performs his popular "Salvy Splash" celebration after Kansas City victories, drenching the game's MVP during the post-game on-field interview. He played in 24 games with the Storm Chasers between the 2011-12 seasons.

There will be no confusing Alex Gordon's bobblehead with a bird or a plane on Superhero Night at Werner Park on Saturday, June 24. The three-time Gold Glove Award winner and Nebraska native will be donning a cape as he "flies" towards making another web gem. The Cornhuskers alum played for Omaha during the 2009-10 seasons, and also made Major League Rehab Appearances at Werner Park in 2015 and 2016.

Fan favorites Paulo Orlando and Whit Merrifield complete the bobblehead quartet. Paulo's, which is scheduled to be given away on Saturday, June 10, will feature him raising his arms above his head in the shape of an "O" for the "Paul-OOOOO" chant that echoed throughout Werner Park during his time with the Storm Chasers from 2011, 2013-15. Merrifield, whose bobblehead is slated to be given out on Saturday, July 1, wore a Storm Chasers uniform between the 2014-16 seasons.

Bobblehead giveaways are limited to the first 1,500 fans through the gates of Werner Park, unless otherwise stated. Dates are subject to change. The scheduled bobblehead dates for the 2017 campaign are as follows:

Saturday, April 29 Salvador Perez "Salvy Splash" Bobblehead pres. by Fairfield Inn & Suites Saturday, June 10 Paulo Orlando "Paul-OOOOO" Bobblehead Saturday, June 24 Alex Gordon Superhero Bobblehead pres. by ParentSavvy.com Saturday, July 1 Whit Merrifield Bobblehead

The Omaha Storm Chasers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Werner Park in Papillion, Sarpy County, Nebraska. For more information please visit www.omahastormchasers.com and follow us on Twitter @OmaStormChasers and "like" us at www.facebook.com/omahastormchasers.

The Storm Chasers return to Werner Park for Opening Night 2017 on Tuesday, April 11.

Pacific Coast League Stories from January 27, 2017

