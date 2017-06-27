Saltdogs vs T-Bones

News Release

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX - The Texas AirHogs won the final two games of a four-game series over the Lincoln Saltdogs (23-13) to salvage a split in the series.

The Saltdogs return to Lincoln boasting several notable streaks. Outfielder Brandon Jacobs hit a home run and notched a hit in every game in Texas to extend his hitting streak to 11 games and his on-base streak to 26 games. Right-handed pitcher Seth Webster went seven innings and allowed only two runs in his start on Saturday night, meaning he has recorded a quality start in his last six starts.

Infielder Curt Smith is chasing some milestones this season. He competed in his 331st game as Lincoln Saltdogs player, moving him into fifth place in franchise history. Smith is three hits away from tying fourth place in franchise history and is two home runs away from tying for the second most ever. He lost a 17-game hitting streak on Sunday.

The Saltdogs are 15-4 at Haymarket Park this season and look to remain hot against division-foe Kansas City T-Bones. The three game series starts tonight with first pitch is at 6:45 PM.


