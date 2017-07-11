Saltdogs Tally Six Extra-Base Hits to Beat Stockade 8-2

News Release

LINCOLN - Randolph Oduber and Joe Robbins each notched two extra-base hits as the Lincoln Saltdogs took down the Salina Stockade 8-2 at Haymarket Park on Tuesday night.

Seth Webster earned the win for the Saltdogs as the sidearm pitcher went seven innings and allowed just two runs on four hits. He struck out six batters compared to two walks on the way to his team-high seventh quality start.

The Stockade were the first to get on the board. Roche Woodard hit a double with one out for the first hit of the frame. After a walk of Kewby Meyer, Woodard stole third base. Then, Jimmy Heck singled to score Woodard for the first run of the game. Jimmy Baker followed with another base hit to make it 2-0.

The Saltdogs answered in the bottom of the fifth inning. Oduber started the inning with a double to bring up Robbins. The outfielder drove a line drive to the wall and the right fielder Heck leapt to make the catch. He crashed headfirst into the wall and the ball bounced off of his glove. Robbins wheeled around for an inside-the-park home run to tie the game. Heck stayed on the ground and eventually needed to be transported off the field by a stretcher. Heck was transported to a hospital.

The extra-base hits continued in the bottom of the sixth inning. Oduber came up with a runner on and two outs and ripped a double to grab the lead. After a pitching change, Robbins hit a triple to the right-center field gap that made it a 4-2 game.

The \'Dogs added another run in the seventh. Ivan Marin started the inning with a single. After a couple of ground outs put Marin at second base, Cesar Valera came up. The second baseman hit a single up the middle to score Marin and bring the score to 5-2.

Lincoln completed the scoring in the bottom of the eighth. The \'Dogs walked the bases loaded with two outs to bring up Christian Ibarra. The third baseman unloaded a double over the center fielder's head to knock in three runs and make it 8-2.

Cameron McVey and Fabio Martinez combined for two shutout innings of relief.

The Saltdogs improved to 5-0 after off days. Curt Smith recorded his 76th double of his Saltdogs career to move him to a tie with Pichi Balet for the third most doubles in franchise history.

The Saltdogs (28-21) and Stockade (6-44) square off for game two of the series on Wednesday. First pitch is at 6:45 PM with coverage beginning at 6:15 PM on ESPN 1480 and saltdogs.com

