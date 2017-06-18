Saltdogs Sign Former Sioux City Outfielder

News Release

LINCOLN - The Lincoln Saltdogs announced between games on Saturday that outfielder Matty Johnson signed with the team. The Saltdogs released outfielder Brendan O'Brien.

Johnson brings seven years of professional experience to Lincoln. Most recently, the outfielder was a mainstay for the Sioux City Explorers. He played in all 100 games in 2015 and hit .264 with two home runs and 38 RBIs. Most remarkably, the outfielder did not commit an error in 239 chances which earned him the American Association Defensive Player of the Year award.

The speedster played in 49 games last season for the X's and hit .265 with 13 extra-base hits and 21 RBIs. He stole 51 bases in his two seasons in Sioux City.

Before Sioux City, the outfielder spent four seasons in the Boston Red Sox organization. He hit a combined .272 with a .360 on-base percentage. Johnson played in one game for Triple-A Pawtucket in 2013.

Johnson played collegiately at Bellevue University in the Omaha metro. He was named an NAIA second team All-American and first team all-conference after his senior season. In his two seasons for the Bruins, he hit .429 and stole 43 bases. Right-handed pitcher Ben McKendall is also a former Bellevue Bruin.

O'Brien played in 11 games for the Saltdogs. The outfielder hit .192 with one RBI and four stolen bases.

