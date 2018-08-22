Saltdogs Offense Falters in Rubber Match Loss

LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs managed just two hits and lost 5-1 to the Kansas City T-Bones on Wednesday night at Haymarket Park.

The result meant the two teams split the doubleheader and Kansas City (55-32) won the series. The defeat breaks a streak of four straight series wins for Lincoln (43-45).

The two-hit output equals the lowest total of the season for the Saltdogs. They were held to the same low number on July 7th in St. Paul and on July 1st against the Gary SouthShore RailCats (seven inning game).

Barrett Astin was the architect of the effort for the T-Bones. KC's starter earned the win after going six innings and giving up one run on one hit. He worked around a couple walks and hit batsmen by notching five strikeouts.

Kyle Kinman was solid for the Saltdogs. He picked up the loss despite a quality start in which he gave up only one earned run over 6.2 innings.

Kansas City scored the first run in the fourth inning. Todd Cunningham began the inning with a base hit. After Kinman retired the next two batters, Cunningham stole second base. Adrian Nieto delivered a two-out ground-rule double to send in Cunningham and open the scoring.

The Saltdogs answered in the bottom half. Astin hit Brandon Jacobs with a pitch to get it started and Curt Smith followed with the team's first hit. Then, Astin hit another batter to bring up Randolph Oduber with the bases loaded. The outfielder bounced into a double play but Jacobs came in to score and tie the game.

The T-Bones retook the lead in the seventh. Anthony Phillips reached on an error and went to second base on a bunt. Cunningham sent him in with a double to make it 2-1.

The T-Bones distanced themselves in the ninth. The first two batters reached against Saltdogs reliever Jake Hohensee. Two batters later, the Saltdogs intentionally walked Cunningham to load the bases. Noah Perio Jr. rifled a two-out double to drive in two runs. Cunningham escaped a pickle between third and home to plate the third run and make it a four-run advantage.

Relievers Joe Filomeno and Cody Winiarski tossed three shutout innings for KC. The T-Bones scored all of their runs with two outs.

The Saltdogs did not hit a home run in the series against the T-Bones. It is just the second series this season in which the 'Dogs did not go yard.

The Saltdogs head to Cleburne, TX next for a three-game series with the Railroaders. First pitch on Thursday is at 7:06 PM with coverage beginning at 6:35 PM on ESPN 101.5 FM 1480 AM and saltdogs.com/stream.

