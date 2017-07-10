Saltdogs Fall to Railroaders to Split Series

News Release

CLEBURNE, TX - The Lincoln Saltdogs left nine runners on base and fell to the Cleburne Railroaders 2-1 on Sunday night.

The win gave the Railroaders a split of the four-game set. It brought the season series to 4-4 after the two clubs split a series in Lincoln in May.

Carlos Pimentel was charged with the loss despite recording a quality start. He allowed just two runs over six innings on 10 hits. He struck out four and did not issue a walk. It was Pimentel's third straight loss after starting the season 5-0.

The Saltdogs jumped in front in the top of the first inning. Cesar Valera notched a two-out single and moved to second base on a wild pitch. He scored on a Curt Smith single to give the \'Dogs the early lead.

Cleburne answered back in the bottom of the first. Maikol Gonzalez started the frame with a double and moved to third base on a sacrifice bunt. Then, Axel Johnson ripped a double to score Gonzalez and tie the game.

The Railroaders grabbed the lead in the bottom of the third inning. KC Huth began the inning with a single and Gonzalez followed with another hit. After a bunt, Johnson came through with another RBI on a base hit to make it 2-1.

The Saltdogs had runners on base in every inning except the fifth. Brent Dean singled and got to second base in the ninth but Lincoln could not get a hit to send him in. Winston Abreu shut down the \'Dogs for his 11th save of the season.

The Saltdogs (27-21) return home to face the Salina Stockade (6-43) on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:45 PM with coverage beginning at 6:15 PM on ESPN 1480 and saltdogs.com.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased by calling (402) 474-2255 or visiting Saltdogs.com. For the latest information on the Saltdogs follow the team on Facebook and Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

