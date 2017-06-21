Saltdogs Defeat Goldeyes 4-3 in 12 Innings

News Release

LINCOLN - Dashenko Ricardo hit a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the twelfth inning to give the Lincoln Saltdogs a 4-3 walk-off win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes. It was the Saltdogs' (21-10) sixth walk off of the year and propelled Lincoln to the series win over Winnipeg (17-14).

Goldeyes closer Ryan Chaffee hit Cesar Valera with a pitch to start the bottom of the twelfth. He walked the next two batters, Trever Adams and Curt Smith, to set up Ricardo. The Saltdogs catcher launched a 1-1 pitch down the left field line to score the winning run.

Leuris Gomez earned the win for this two innings of shutout relief while Chaffee was charged with the loss. The Winnipeg right-hander had nine saves and a 1.42 ERA entering Tuesday night.

The game took four hours and two minutes to complete and was played in front of 2,395 fans. The twelve inning affair tied the season-high for innings played with a June 6th game against Sioux Falls.

The Saltdogs got on board first in the bottom of the second inning. Adams started the frame with a walk and Smith followed with a base hit. Then, Ricardo hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Adams for the first run. Brent Dean and Christian Ibarra drew walks in the next two at bats to set up Matty Johnson. The center fielder walked to score Smith and make it 2-0.

Winnipeg scored all three of their runs in the top of the third inning. Andrew Frazier walked and Andrew Sohn singled to bring up Josh Romanski. The lefty doubled off of Saltdogs starter Ben McKendall to score Frazier. Then, David Bergin smacked another double to clear the bases and make it 3-2.

The Saltdogs tied the game in the bottom of the fourth. Ibarra hit a single and moved to third after Winnipeg pitcher Mikey O'Brien threw away a pickoff attempt. Johnson singled in Ibarra to even the game.

McKendall, Fabio Martinez, Cameron McVey, Michael Wagner and Gomez all combined to hold the Goldeyes scoreless for the next nine innings to secure the win.

The Saltdogs are now 14-1 in at home in June. The team has is 5-0-1 in home series and 7-2-1 overall after clinching the series win on Tuesday.

The Saltdogs try for the sweep of the Goldeyes on Wednesday night. First pitch is at 6:45 PM with coverage beginning at 6:15 PM on ESPN 1480 and saltdogs.com.

