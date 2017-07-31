Saltdogs Bring Back Nootbaar, Trade Rowland

News Release

LINCOLN - The Lincoln Saltdogs announced yesterday that they signed right-handed pitcher Nigel Nootbaar, who pitched in Lincoln last season. They traded RHP Robby Rowland to Southern Illinois of the Frontier League for future considerations.

Nootbaar is a former 12th round draft pick by the Baltimore Orioles. The 24-year-old spent two seasons in their organization, reaching Single-A Delmarva in 2015. The righty pitched in 11 games for the Saltdogs last season, allowing 10 runs on 12 hits. He struck out 12 batters in just nine innings of work.

Nootbaar starred for the USC Trojans in college. He compiled a 3-10 record with a 4.09 ERA in three seasons. The El Segundo, CA native was 0-1 with a 2.81 ERA in his senior season. Nootbaar tossed a complete game shutout against Washington State in 2013.

Rowland made four starts for the Saltdogs after signing with the team on May 11, 2017. He left his May 26th start after getting hit in the head by a line drive. Rowland didn't pitch again until July 19th, when he notched his best performance of the season in a win at Kansas City. The former 3rd round pick allowed three runs over three innings in his most recent appearance.

The Saltdogs try to win their franchise record-tying twelfth straight home game tonight. First pitch is at 6:45 PM with coverage beginning at 6:15 PM on ESPN 1480 and saltdogs.com.

