Saltdogs Add Lincoln East Alum Creighton Wilke

LINCOLN - The Lincoln Saltdogs announced today that they signed Lincoln East alumnus Creighton Wilke. The Saltdogs moved right-handed pitcher Robby Rowland to the Inactive List and placed LHP Matt Portland on the Disabled List.

Wilke joins the team after participating in Spring Training with the Saltdogs. The infielder brings a left-handed bat and experience at the NCAA Division Two level.

Wilke played two seasons at Tusculum College in Tennessee and was one of the team's biggest power bats his senior season. In his final year for Tusculum, the first baseman hit .333 with eight home runs and 11 doubles. He knocked in 43 runs in 53 games.

Prior to playing at Tusculum, Wilke starred at Southeast Community College in Beatrice. He was a First Team NJCAA All-American his sophomore year and tied for the national lead with 17 home runs. He was second in the country with 73 RBIs and while hitting .355.

Wilke played for Coach Mike Sterns at Lincoln East High School. In senior season in 2011, the lefty hit .427 with 17 doubles on the way to Super State honorable mention.

Rowland heads to the Inactive List after being hit in the head with a line drive during his last start on May 26th. The righty was 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA.

Portland goes to the Disabled List after pitching in yesterday's win at Fargo. The Northwestern University alumnus is 1-0 with a 3.92 in six games this season.

The Saltdogs begin a six-game homestand tonight against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. First pitch is at 6:45 PM and coverage begins at 6:15 PM on ESPN 1480 and saltdogs.com.


