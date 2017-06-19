Saltdogs Add Lefty to Bullpen

News Release

LINCOLN - The Lincoln Saltdogs announced today that left-handed pitcher Carson McPherson signed a contract with the team and made his professional debut yesterday. The Saltdogs released infielder Creighton Wilke.

McPherson comes to the Saltdogs fresh out of Oklahoma Baptist University. The rookie tossed his first professional pitches against the Gary SouthShore RailCats yesterday. He lasted one inning and gave up one hit and two walks without surrendering a run.

The lefty earned second team National Christian College Athletic Association All-American honors after his senior season. He led the Bison in strikeouts with 91 while compiling an 8-3 record over 72.2 innings. He finished the year with a 3.47 ERA.

Oklahoma Baptist won the NCCAA World Series championship in 2017. Head Coach Bobby Cox was named NCCAA Coach of the Year for guiding the Bison to their second straight championship.

Wilke played in one game as a defensive replacement. The first baseman went to Lincoln East High School and SCC-Beatrice.

