Saltdogs Acquire Lefty from Fargo

News Release

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX - The Lincoln Saltdogs announced yesterday that they completed a trade with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to send infielder Trever Adams to Fargo in exchange for left-handed pitcher Cesilio Pimentel.

Pimentel, from San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, was 5-1 with a 3.37 ERA over six starts for the RedHawks. He was superb in his first five starts, earning the win in each game and allowing just eight runs over the contests. He was charged with the loss on June 15th against the Saltdogs after giving up six earned runs in five innings. That was his last start before going to the Disabled List in Fargo.

The left-hander spent six seasons in the Pittsburgh Pirates' organization before coming to the American Association. He was 14-15 with a 2.96 ERA while reaching as high as High-A Bradenton.

Pimentel won American Association Pitcher of the Week honors in the first week of the 2017 season. He won his only start that week at Texas by throwing eight scoreless innings while striking out eight batters. He didn't issue a walk and allowed just three hits.

Cesilio Pimentel is not related to Carlos Pimentel, a pitcher from the Dominican Republic who is already on the Saltdogs roster.

Adams played 39 games for the Saltdogs after coming over in a trade with St. Paul in the offseason. He hit .243 and tied for the team-lead with eight home runs. He was leading the league with 52 strikeouts at the time of the trade. The utility player went to Lincoln Southeast High School and Creighton University.

The Saltdogs try to earn a series-clinching win against the Texas AirHogs tonight in Grand Prairie. First pitch is at 6:05 PM with coverage beginning at 5:35 PM on ESPN 1480 and saltdogs.com.

The Saltdogs are back in Lincoln to face the Salina Stockade on Tuesday, July 11th. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased by calling (402) 474-2255 or visiting Saltdogs.com. For the latest information on the Saltdogs follow the team on Facebook and Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

