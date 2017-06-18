Salt Lake takes down Tacoma

News Release

TACOMA, Wash. - The Tacoma Rainiers (36-32) dropped game two against the Salt Lake Bees (38-32) on Sunday afternoon at Cheney Stadium, losing 4-3.

Tacoma starter Casey Lawrence (0-0) pitched masterfully through six innings, giving up no hits or runs, walking three, and striking out five. It was a pitcher's duel on both sides, as neither team giving up a run through six, leading to a no-decision for Lawrence.

Salt Lake left fielder Cesar Puello broke up the scoreless tie in the top of the seventh inning, hitting a solo home run over the left field wall off of Tacoma right hander Cody Martin.

Rainiers left fielder Boog Powell slammed a three run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring right fielder Andrew Aplin and designated hitter Tyler O'Neill and giving Tacoma a 3-1 lead.

The Bees cut into the Rainiers lead with a run in the top of the eighth, scoring off of center fielder Shane Robinson's sacrifice fly to make the score 3-2.

Down one run, Salt Lake retook the lead in the top of the ninth, scoring two runs off of Tacoma right hander Jean Machi. Machi was charged with the loss and his first blown save of the season.

Powell (2x4, R, HR, 3 RBI) and first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (2x4) both notched multiple hits for the Rainiers in a seven-hit effort.

The Rainiers continue the series against the Bees on Monday night at 6:05 p.m. PT. Tacoma right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma (0-0, -.--), while Salt Lake has not yet named a starter.

