Salt Lake Bees National Anthem Auditions Set for March 3

SALT LAKE CITY -The Salt Lake Bees invite talented singers, groups and musicians to audition for the opportunity to perform the National Anthem before a Bees game this season. An open tryout will take place at Smith's Ballpark on Saturday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The audition will be first-come, first-served and is open to the general public, individuals and/or small groups (eight people or fewer).

It is required that the National Anthem be sung in a cappella and traditional manner with no styling or individual musical interpretation. Audition participants should enter at the Diamond Entrance at Smith's Ballpark to sign in. There is no need to bring résumés, photos, portfolios or recordings. Selected performers will be notified via email if they have been invited to sing the National Anthem before a Bees home game during the 2018 season.

The Bees 2018 season begins on Thursday, April 5 against the Albuquerque Isotopes. Salt Lake will play 70 regular season home games at Smith's Ballpark, with the season coming to an end on Monday, Sept. 3. A full schedule and more information is available at www.slbees.com.

WHO: Talented singers, groups and musicians

WHAT: National Anthem auditions for the 2018 Salt Lake Bees season

WHEN: Saturday, March 3

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

WHERE: Smith's Ballpark

77 West 1300 South

Salt Lake City, UT 84115

