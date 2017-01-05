Salinas: Lifetime Achievement Award

CORPUS CHRISTI - David Salinas, who's averaged 22 victories and made 24 state playoff trips in a 28-year span as coach of the Falfurrias High School Jerseys, is the South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet Lifetime Achievement Award winner for 2017.

The 13th annual function is scheduled for Thursday, January 26, at the Omni Hotel, and presented by the Corpus Christi Caller-Times and iHeartMEDIA. Tickets are on sale at the Whataburger Field Box Office. To order by phone, call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Salinas, 57, stands 605-220-5 (.732) at his alma mater in the one and only high school head baseball coaching position he's held. The 1991 Jerseys captured the Class 3A state championship by defeating Queen City, 5-2. Two years later, they returned to Austin and fell to Bellville in the finals.

Falfurrias made its third 3A championship game appearance under Salinas in 2006; the Jerseys were edged by Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 2-1, at Round Rock.

Salinas has guided his teams to 19 district championships and seven regional finals. He's coached 48 all-state selections and 30 Jerseys have played collegiately. On 11 occasions, his club has been ranked among Texas' Top 10 Class 3A teams by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association; four times the Jerseys were No. 1.

A Government, Economics, and World History teacher, Salinas served Falfurrias as athletic director (14 years) and head football coach (nine seasons). He guided the Jerseys to five playoff berths over his last six campaigns, including a 21-3 two-year run (2000-01), the first of which culminated in Falfurrias' last district football title.

Falfurrias boys cross country coach since 2010, his teams have qualified for regional meets the past six falls. A 2016 district championship was the school's first since 2004. Salinas has sent three different qualifiers to the state meet in each of the last three years.

"We're delighted to honor Coach Salinas, who's been an outstanding role model and leader in Falfurrias and throughout the South Texas sports community," Corpus Christi Hooks president Ken Schrom said. "He's heavily invested in his hometown. Here's someone who came back to make a positive difference in the lives of his players, coaches, students, teaching colleagues, administrators, and parishioners... plus their families.

"His impact has been enormous."

