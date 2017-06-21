Saints Win Another Road Series, Take Down Canaries

News Release

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The long stretch of 19 out of 22 games on away from home came to a conclusion on Wednesday afternoon and it ended like it started, with a win. The Saints got tremendous pitching, timely hits and defeated the Sioux Falls Canaries 4-1 at Sioux Falls Stadium. The win improved the Saints to 21-11 and they will remain at least 3.0 games ahead in the North Division.

The Saints went with Benji Waite as a spot starter and he was tremendous, just like he'd been in his two previous spot starts. The lone run he gave up came in the third when Brett Marr singled and, with two outs, Burt Reynolds lined a double over the head of center fielder Tim Colwell. Outside of that Waite was magnificent. He went 5.1 innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out four to pick up his first win of the season.

The Saints bullpen did the rest. Caleb Thielbar entered the game in the bottom of the sixth with the Saints up 2-1 and the tying run on first. He got Ty Morrison to hit into an inning ending double play. Thielbar went 1.2 shutout innings allowing one hit and striking out one.

With the Saints up 3-1, Vinny Nittoli pitched the eighth and got into a small jam, but was able to pitch out of it. With one out Reynolds singled to left and with two outs Chris Jacobs walked. A wild pitch moved the runners into scoring position. Nittoli, however, got Morrison to ground out to first to end the inning.

Seth Rosin pitched a perfect ninth to pick up his seventh save of the season.

The Saints offense did just enough and struck first in the second. Anthony Gallas led off with a double and Tony Thomas' single to center moved Gallas to third. Maxx Garrett's RBI fielder's choice gave the Saints a 1-0 lead.

With the score tied at one in the sixth Brady Shoemaker ripped a double to left and scored on Gallas' single to give the Saints a 2-1 lead. Gallas finished the game 3-4 with a double, RBI and a run scored. He increased his average to .376.

In the eighth Shoemaker gave the Saints a little breathing room with a mammoth shot to left, his sixth of the season, to make it 3-1.

The Saints added one more insurance run in the ninth when Garrett led off with a single and was sacrificed to second by Jon Kristoffersen. With one out Danny Oh doubled him home.

The Saints won five of the seven series during their 19 games, lost one and split one and finished the 19 games, 13-6.

