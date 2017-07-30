Saints Three Home Runs Not Enough in Loss to Explorers

News Release

ST. PAUL, MN - Anthony Gallas and Brady Shoemaker continue to give opposing pitchers nightmares each time they step to the plate. On Thursday night at CHS Field Gallas hit two long balls and Shoemaker hit one as are tied for the league lead in home runs with 17, but it wasn't enough as the Saints lost 9-7 to the Sioux City Explorers in front of 9,180.

The Explorers used three, three-run innings to do all their damage and it started in the first inning. Tony Campana singled to left and Joe Bennie followed with a single to center putting runners at first and second. Jayce Ray then hit a grounder to second and Mitch Delfino fielded it, touched the runner going by, but his throw to first pulled Shoemaker off the bag. Tyler Ogle walked to load the bases and LeVon Washington made it 2-0 with a two-run single. With runners at first and second and one out Joel Davis hit a comebacker, but Saints pitcher Matt Schuld was slow in throwing to second and the only out recorded was at second. Michael Lang's infield single to short scored Ogle to make it 3-0.

The Saint answered with a run in the second when Nate Hanson doubled and scored on a one out single by Ben Buerkle which made it 3-1.

Gallas came calling for the first time on the night in the fourth, a solo shot to left, his 16th of the season, to make it 3-2.

The Explorers got a solo homer of their own to lead off the fifth when Bennie deposited one over the center field wall, his second of the season, to make it 4-2. With two outs Washington and Davis walked and Lang reached on an infield single to load the bases. Dre Gleason, the number eight hitter, singled home a pair to make it 6-2.

The Saints mounted a comeback in the bottom half of the inning as Jack Goihl led off with a single to left. With two outs Carter roped a single to right moving Goihl to third. Back-to-back walks to Shoemaker and Gallas forced in a run making it 6-3. That was followed by back-to-back hit by pitches to Hanson and Mitch Delfino, both forcing in runs, to make it 6-5.

In the seventh the Explorers recorded their third, three-run inning when Washington led off with a single against reliever Connor Little. After he stole second, Lang walked with one out. The two pulled off a double to steal to put runners at second and third. Gleason doubled both runs home to make it 8-5. Gleason finished the night 4-5 with a double, four RBI and a run scored. Little walked the next two hitters to load the bases and a sacrifice fly by Joe Bennie scored Gleason to make it 9-5.

The two big bats for the Saints, Shoemaker and Gallas, started the ninth with back-to-back homers, their 17th each to lead the American Association. Shoemaker finished the night 2-3 with a home run, RBI and two runs scored while Gallas was 2-4 with two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored. The next three hitters were retired to end the game.

The same two teams meet in game three of the four game series, but they will change venues on Friday and play at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park at 7:05 p.m. The Saints send RHP Mark Hamburger (10-2, 3.11) to the mound against Explorers RHP Chris Powell (0-0, 5.40). The game can be heard on Club 1220 KLBB.

