Saints Swept in Four Game Series at Home by Canaries for First Time in Franchise History But Fall

News Release

ST. PAUL, MN (July 13, 2017) - Not even St. Paul Saints ace Mark Hamburger could save the day for the St. Paul Saints. For the fourth straight game the Saints and Sioux Falls Canaries were tied late and for the fourth straight game the Canaries wound up with a big hit, a two-run homer by Jabari Henry in the ninth, as the Saints lost 6-4 on Thursday night at CHS Field in front of 9,012. The Saints were swept by the Canaries in a four game series at home for the first time in franchise history and were swept for the first time ever at CHS Field. The loss dropped the Saints to 30-22 and their lead in the North Division, which was at 7.0 games when July started, fell to 1.0.

With the game tied at four in the ninth Saints reliever Brandon Peterson was pitching his second inning of relief. After striking out the first two hitters of the inning he walked Brett Marr. That brought up Henry who crushed a fastball over the left field wall, his 12th of the season, for the deciding runs. In all four losses to the Canaries the common denominator was a walk in the inning where the eventual winning run scored.

Hamburger, who had won his last seven starts, gave up a run in the first as the first three hitters all singled with Ty Morrison's base hit scoring a run. Hamburger settled down after that and retired the next 11 hitters he faced.

The Saints answered in the bottom of the inning as Tim Colwell led off with a single to right-center and scored on a Brady Shoemaker triple.

The game remained tied at one until the fourth when the Saints took the lead with a pair of runs. Shoemaker led off the inning with a solo homer to left, his 12th of the season, to make it 2-1. He finished the night 3-5, a double shy of the cycle, with two RBI and a run scored. Anthony Gallas walked, moved to second on a ground out, advanced to third on an infield single by Tony Thomas and scored on Kes Carter's ground out to first making it 3-1 Saints.

The lead didn't last long as the Canaries cut the Saints lead to one in the fifth when Blake Schmidt singled to center, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a two-out double by Dan Motl to make it 3-2.

In the sixth the Canaries once again collected three hits in a row to start the inning as Henry singled, Morrison singled off the leg of Hamburger and Chris Jacobs doubled home Henry. Morrison tried to score on the play, but the second baseman Thomas' relay throw to the plate was in plenty of time to get him and the game was tied at three.

The Canaries tacked on one more against Hamburger in the seventh as Aaron Gretz singled with one out. Motl walked and Marr singled to left loading the bases. Henry then hit a long fly ball to center that Carter made a leaping catch on as Gretz tagged and scored from third to make it 4-3. Hamburger went 6.2 innings allowing four runs on 10 hits while walking one and striking out six.

In the bottom of the seventh the Saints tied it up courtesy of a throwing error. Gallas reached on a two-out single to third and then scored when Hanson hit a deep grounder Trey Vavra at third and his throw was airmailed over the head of the first baseman Jacobs.

The loss by the Saints was their sixth straight at home, tied for the fourth longest streak in franchise history. The last time the Saints were swept at home was August 15-17, 2014 against the Can-Am League New Jersey Jackals at Midway Stadium. The last time the Saints were swept by an American Association team at home was August 31-September 2, 2013 against the Sioux City Explorers. The last time the Saints were swept in a four game series at home was July 11-13 (July 11 was a double header), 2011 against the Winnipeg Goldeyes. The Saints reached the American Association Championship Series that season.

The Saints welcome in the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks for a three game series at CHS Field beginning Friday night at 7:05 p.m. The Saints send RHP Robert Coe (0-0, 0.00) to the mound against RedHawks LHP Tyler Alexander (1-5, 2.97). It is East Coast (Biggie) vs. West Coast (Tupac) on Xcel Energy Friday Night Fireworks with the music of Bad Boy Records artists and Death Row Records artists. The game can be seen on the Saints Cable Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, and heard on Club 1220 KLBB.

