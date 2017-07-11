Saints Sign NCAA Scoreless Inning Record Holder, Minnesota State Mankato Pitcher Jason Hoppe

News Release

ST. PAUL, MN - After an incredible collegiate career at Minnesota State Mankato Jason Hoppe pitched the last three seasons with the Texas Rangers and Angels organizations. On Monday night the St. Paul Saints signed the hard throwing right-hander and he made his debut against the Sioux Falls Canaries tossing 1.1 hitless, scoreless innings of relief.

The 25-year-old Hoppe spent last season with the Angels High-A affiliate, the Inland Empire 66ers. He went 1-2 with a 4.22 ERA in 25 games (five starts). In 49.0 innings pitched he walked 18 and struck out 47 while opponents hit .289 against him. He was 0-0 with a 2.77 ERA in his five starts and 1-2 with a 4.75 ERA in 20 relief appearances. His most impressive streak was a four appearance span from May 23-June 9 when he didn't allow an earned run in 8.1 innings of work.

Hoppe was selected in the 27th round of the First Year Player Draft in 2014 by the Rangers out of Minnesota State University, Mankato. He was assigned to Low-A Spokane and was 1-4 with a 5.50 ERA and one save in 15 appearances (four starts). In 34.1 innings pitched Hoppe walked 10 and struck out 33 while opponents hit .292 against him.

In 2015 Hoppe began the season with Spokane and after two appearances was promoted to Single-A Burlington of the Midwest League and went 0-0 with a 5.04 ERA and one save in 14 relief appearances. In 25.0 innings pitched Hoppe walked eight and struck out 24 while opponents hit .258 against him.

For his career Hoppe has struck out nearly a hitter per inning pitched, 109 strikeouts over 112.0 innings pitched, for a solid 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Hoppe made his mark at Minnesota State where he set the NCAA single-season scoreless inning mark going 55.1 innings without allowing a run during his junior season in 2013. The previous record was held by Kyle Jones of SIU-Edwardsville, who didn't allow a run over 54.0 innings in 2006.

In his historic season Hoppe helped the Mavericks to their first ever Division II National Championship game. His streak began on April 7 against Augustana, lasted more than seven weeks and included four complete game shutouts. He finished the year 8-1 with a 1.26 ERA in 14 games (13 starts). In 92.2 innings pitched he struck out 99 while opponents hit .203 against him. He finished fifth in the nation in ERA and 11th in strikeouts. Hoppe was named Rawlings/ABCA First Team All-American, Rawlings/ABCA First Team All-Region, Daktronics Second Team All-Region and NSIC First Team All-Conference .

During his senior season Hoppe was a finalist for DII Pitcher of the Year going 11-4 with a 2.67 ERA in 16 games (15 starts). In 104.2 innings pitched he struck out 113 while opponents hit .221 against him. Hoppe received numerous accolades including NSIC Pitcher of the Year and First Team All-NSIC. He was also named Daktronics, NCBWA and Rawlings/ABCA Central Region Pitcher of the Year while being named First Team All-Region on all three teams. He was a Daktronics First Team All-America selection plus a NCBWA and ABCA Third-Team All-America honoree. Hoppe set MSU career records for wins (29), strikeouts (295) and innings pitched (275.2). He also set the single-season record for strikeouts during his senior season and innings pitched.

The Saints roster stands at 22, one shy of the league maximum of 23, 11 pitchers and 11 position players.

