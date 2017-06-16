Saints Pound out Season High 17 Hits, Beat Division Rival Goldeyes 8-5

News Release

WINNIPEG, MB - The St. Paul Saints collected a hit in eight of nine innings, a season high 17, with 10 players collecting a hit, and defeated the team nipping at their heels in the division, the Winnipeg Goldeyes, 8-5 on Friday night at Shaw Park. The win improved the Saints to a league tying best 18-9 and a 2.0 game lead over the Goldeyes in the North Division.

With the Saints trailing 1-0 in top of the second Brady Shoemaker led off with a single to left-center off of Kevin McGovern. Anthony Gallas doubled to right-center, but Shoemaker was thrown out trying to score. Tony Thomas walked and Tim Colwell slapped a double down the third base line scoring Gallas and tying the game at one.

The Saints were just getting started. The only inning they didn't collect a hit was the third, but in the fourth they made up for it. Gallas led off the inning with a single to center. Thomas singled him to second. Colwell sacrificed the runners over and Maxx Garrett's hustle double scored Gallas to make it 2-1 Saints. Tanner Vavra singled to center scoring Thomas to make it 3-1. On the play center fielder Reggie Abercrombie's throw home allowed Vavra to race to second. The throw back to second wasn't in time and with no one covering home Garrett scored to make it 4-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, however, former Saint David Bergin made it 4-2 with a solo homer to center, his first of the night and sixth of the season.

The Goldeyes crept a little closer in the fifth when Wes Darvill led off the inning with a walk. David Rohm singled him to second and Alixon Suarez sacrificed the runners over. A sacrifice fly from Andrew Sohn cut the Saints lead to 4-3.

In the seventh the Saints tacked on a couple more as Shoemaker led off with a walk and scored on Gallas' double to make it 5-3. With two outs and Gallas at third Garrett doubled home the run to give the Saints a 6-3 lead. Garrett went 3-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored.

Bergin, however, came calling in the bottom of the inning with his second homer of the night, seventh of the season, a two-run shot to left off of reliever Vinny Nittoli that made it 6-5 Saints.

The Saints would add a couple of insurance runs. In the eighth Danny Oh led off by being hit by a pitch. Breland Almadova was then hit on the hand as he attempted to bunt. It was ruled a foul ball and Almadova had to leave the game. Brady Burzynski replaced him and laid down a sacrifice bunt. With two on and two outs Gallas finished his perfect night with an RBI single to right to make it 7-5. Gallas went 4-4 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored. He is now hitting an even .400 on the season.

In the ninth Garrett led off with a single and Vavra singled him to second. With one out Burzynski finished the scoring with an RBI single to center.

Seth Rosin earned his fifth save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

The same two teams meet in game two of the three game series on Saturday evening at 6:00 p.m. The Saints send RHP John Straka (3-2, 6.35) against Goldeyes RHP Zach Nuding (1-3, 7.39). The game can be heard on Club 1220 KLBB.

