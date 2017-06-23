News Release

ST. PAUL, MN - Looking to add a league maximum 23rd player to the roster, the St. Paul Saints stayed local. They signed All-Midwest Region outfielder Ben Buerkle, who just completed an impressive career at St. Mary's University in Minnesota. He made his professional debut on Friday night as a pinch-runner in the eighth inning against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

The 22-year-old Buerkle hit .405 with eight home runs and 27 RBI in 39 games this year. In 131 at bats he scored 39 runs, clubbed 13 doubles, one triple, stole 17 bases, had a .524 on base percentage and a .702 slugging percentage. Buerkle, who opened each of his four collegiate seasons with hits in at least 10 consecutive games, was held off the base paths just twice this season-failing to reach base in Game 1 against UW-Oshkosh on April 2 and in Game 2 vs. St. Thomas on April 13. Buerkle recorded at least one hit in 30 of the team's 39 games this season and closed out his career having collected at least one hit in 140 of the 158 games he played in-while reaching base safely in 153 of those 158 games.

During his senior season he was named D3baseball.com First-Team All-Midwest Region and ABCA/Rawlings Second-Team All-Midwest Region. It was the third straight season he was recognized by D3baseball.com and the fourth straight season he was recognized by ABCA/Rawlings

Buerkle concluded his four-year Saint Mary's career as the program's all-time hits leader with 233, while also owning career records in doubles (51), triples (13), runs (162), RBIs (150), and games played (158). Just one of two players in program history with more than 200 career hits-and the only one with 50 or more hits in all four seasons-Buerkle's .413 career batting average is second only to Tim Piechowski's program-record .417 mark.

Buerkle was a standout baseball player at Roseville High.

The Saints roster now stands at the league maximum 23, 11 pitchers and 12 position players.

