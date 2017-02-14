Sadowy Reassigned to Grand Rapids by Detroit, Griffins Assign

February 14, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday reassigned forward Dylan Sadowy (SAD-oh-way) to the Grand Rapids Griffins from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye and the Griffins assigned forward Mike Borkowski to the Walleye.

In his rookie campaign, the 20-year-old Sadowy has skated in 26 games with the Griffins, registering six points (4-2 - 6), a plus-two rating and 14 penalty minutes. In three games with the Walleye, Sadowy has picked up three assists (0-3 - 3) and a plus-two rating.

Prior to turning professional, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound winger played the last four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League, where he accumulated 188 points (116-72 - 188), a plus-23 rating and 245 PIM. Sadowy recorded back-to-back 40-goal outputs in his final two years. He notched 42 goals and 32 assists in 2014-15 with Saginaw before tallying 45 goals and 25 assists in 2015-16 as he split the season between the Spirit and Barrie. Sadowy skated in 20 career OHL Playoff contests and scored 10 points (6-4 - 10).

Originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the third round, 81st overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Sadowy was acquired from San Jose by Detroit on May 26 in exchange for a third-round draft pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Borkowski, 24, has collected three points (2-1 - 3) and a plus-five rating in 31 games with the Griffins this season.

The 6-foot, 185-pound center is playing in his first full professional season. He joined the Binghamton Senators for 12 games at the end of 2015-16 and notched three points (2-1 - 3) after completing a four-year career at Colgate University. Borkowski has six points (4-2 - 6) and two PIM in 43 career AHL contests.

Serving as captain of the Raiders during his senior campaign, Borkowski ranked third on the team in points (13-9 - 22) and was the recipient of the prestigious Terry Slater Trophy, awarded to the senior whose performance, leadership and dedication on and off the ice during his career had the greatest impact on Colgate Hockey.

Skating in 133 career games with Colgate, the Ottawa, Ontario, native produced 87 points (30-57 - 87), 75 PIM and was twice named to the ECAC All-Academic Team.

The Central Division-leading Griffins host the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the club's 16th annual matinee game.

