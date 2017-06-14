Sacramento Republic FC vs Real Salt Lake

News Release

Sacramento Republic FC return home and to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play when they host MLS club, Real Salt Lake, on Wednesday, Jun. 14. Kickoff is 8 p.m. at Papa Murphy's Park. Tickets to the match are still available at Ticketmaster.com. This match is included in the 2017 Season Ticket package.

This is the first time that Republic FC have hosted an MLS team in a competitive match. This is the second time that Republic FC have faced Real Salt Lake, playing the MLS side in a friendly match in Utah on Sept. 30, 2014. Republic FC have faced Real Salt Lake's USL club, Real Monarchs SLC, in multiple matches, holding a 2-3-3 record all-time against the Monarchs.

Republic FC advanced to the Fourth Round of the U.S. Open Cup after a 4-0 win over FC Anahuac in the Second Round and a 2-0 victory over Reno 1868 FC in the Third Round. This is the third time in four seasons that Republic FC have advanced to the Fourth Round of the U.S. Open Cup and the third time that they have faced MLS competition, but this is the first time that the club will host a Fourth Round match.

A big part of Republic FC's success thus far in the U.S. Open Cup has been their defense. The club has not allowed a single goal in the competition, one of just three clubs, including the Harrisburg City Islanders and FC Cincinnati, that have achieved that feat in this season's tournament. Republic FC's defense will be put to the test in the Fourth Round however, as in each of their last two Fourth Round matches they have allowed two goals.

Harry Williams has been impressive in U.S. Open Cup play this season. The forward has scored three goals in two appearances and is tied for the competition's lead in goals scored. Williams, a native of England, is no stranger to domestic cup soccer, having appeared in two Open Cup matches in 2016 after experiencing FA Cup action during his time in England.

Trevin Caesar has also seen a good run of play in Open Cup action this season. The forward has a goal and two assists in this year's competition, including a goal and an assist to lead Republic FC past Reno 1868 in the Third Round.

This is the first match of the 2017 U.S. Open Cup for Real Salt Lake as all 19 US-based MLS clubs join the Open Cup in the Fourth Round. Real Salt Lake has had considerable past success in the Open Cup, reaching the Open Cup final in 2013 and the semifinal in 2015.

Real Salt Lake is expected to bring a combination of first team, Real Monarchs and U-20 academy players to the match. One such player is Brooks Lennon who is currently playing with RSL on loan from Liverpool FC. Lennon played with the RSL academy, earning a transfer to Liverpool following a 31 goal season with RSL's U-18 Academy team. Lennon previously played against Republic FC on both May 21 and May 25, 2016, while playing with the Liverpool U21s.

Tickets to the match are still available at Ticketmaster.com. 100 tickets will also be available at the Papa Murphy's Park Box Office before the match. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m. and is located at the West Gate of Papa Murphy's Park.

