Sacramento Republic FC vs LA Galaxy II

News Release

Sacramento Republic FC travel down south to take on their rival LA Galaxy II on Sunday, Jun. 25. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. at the StubHub Center Track Stadium. The match will be broadcast on CW31.

Republic FC will host two official watch parties at Chando's Cantina and de Vere's Irish Pub in downtown Sacramento, but fans can also watch the match at Pitch and Fiddle in Sacramento, SacTown Sports Bar in Old Sacramento and Brass Tap in Rocklin.

This is the first of two meetings between the California rivals this season. Republic FC hold a 6-2-4 record against Los Dos all-time, including an undefeated 4-0-2 record on the road. Republic FC took home the only win of last year's series, a 2-0 win Apr. 7, 2016, before the two tied three consecutive times.

Republic FC enter the match following a 6-2 victory over Rio Grande Valley FC Toros on Wednesday, Jun. 21. Republic FC tied their club record with six goals in a match, equaling their goal total in a 6-1 win over Orange County Blues FC (now Orange County SC) on Aug. 17, 2014.

Forward Trevin Caesar recorded only the second USL regular season hat trick in Republic FC history with his three goal performance on Wednesday. Caesar also added an impressive assist to his night, making a superb pass to Tyler Blackwood as Republic FC scored their second goal on the night. Caesar has now scored four goals and recorded two assists in USL play this season, with all of them coming in his last five appearances.

Caesar's partner up top against the Toros, Wilson Kneeshaw, also turned in an impressive shift on Wednesday. Kneeshaw scored the first goal of the match, a beautifully timed chip in the 18th minute, before recording two assists. The English striker has now scored three goals and recorded three assists on the season, which ties him for the club lead in assists and tied for third for the club lead in goals.

Midfielder Agustin Cazarez continued his good run of form, recording the assist on Kneeshaw's opening goal. Cazarez has now recorded two goals and an assist in his last three all-competition appearances. Cazarez, primarily known for his defense, had scored only a single goal and not recorded an assist with Republic FC entering the season.

Los Dos come into the match following a 1-0 victory over the Toros on Saturday, Jun. 17. Jonah Estrada's 70th minute goal off a bad turnover proved to be enough as Los Dos snapped a four-match winless streak.

Galaxy II have shown a commitment to going young this season with their roster having an average age of 21 and their oldest player being just 25. Los Dos have also played multiple academy players this season. Forward Jonah Estrada, 16, scored the match-winning goal against the Toros on Saturday. Estrada is one of six Los Dos players to score this season, all under the age of 22.

Born in Mexico, but raised in Sacramento, Miguel Aguilar joined LA Galaxy II in the offseason after making 25 appearances over two seasons with D.C. United. The Encina Prep graduate was the First Round draft pick of D.C. United in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft after playing four years at the University of San Francisico. Unfortunately, Aguilar has missed most of the season due to a knee injury sustained in the first match of the season.

