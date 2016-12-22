Sacramento Republic FC to Host Open Tryouts for U-12

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento Republic FC will be hosting open tryouts for their U-12 Academy team for the 2017-18 U.S. Soccer Development Academy season. Open tryouts will take place Jan. 6-8, 2017.

Tryouts cost $75 per player and will take place at Mather Sports Complex on Jan. 6 and 7, and at Cosumnes River College on the last day of tryouts. Tryouts will be held rain or shine and participants are required to wear a white shirt, black shorts, white socks, shin guards and cleats. Players should also bring water and a soccer ball. Select players will be invited back to up to two callback sessions. Preregistration is required for the tryouts. Parents may register their child for tryouts at SacRepublicFC.com.

Republic FC's Academy began play in 2015 in the U-13/14, U-15/16 and U-17/18 age groups. In 2016, Republic FC added teams in the U-12 and U-13 age groups. The U-17/18 and U15/16 teams both qualified for playoffs in their first season with the U-17/18 team reaching the Development Academy playoff quarterfinals. Republic FC's Academy has had 11 players receive National Team call-ups and had eight players continue on to play soccer at the collegiate level.

For more information on tryouts and Republic FC's Academy visit SacRepublicFC.com.

