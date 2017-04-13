Sacramento Republic FC to Broadcast 21 Matches on CW31 in 2017

News Release

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento Republic FC renewed its broadcast partnerships with CW31 and Sports 1140 KHTK. At least 20 of the club's remaining 28 USL matches, and a potential international friendly match will air on local TV. Republic FC's broadcasts on CW31 will begin with the club's first locally televised road match on Saturday, April 15.

CBS13/CW31 and Sports 1140 KHTK serve as the official broadcast partners of Sacramento Republic FC.

"We are always striving to elevate the beautiful game and reach more people in the Sacramento region and we believe our broadcast partnership with CW31, CBS13 and Sports 1140 KHTK continues this mission," said Republic FC Vice President of Marketing and Communications Erika Bjork. "The addition of away matches to this seasons' broadcast schedule allows Republic FC fans a new way to watch our boys in Old Glory Red that was previously unavailable."

Republic FC will broadcast 21 matches on CW31 in 2017, including 14 of Republic FC's remaining 15 home matches and seven of the club's road matches. This will be the first season that Republic FC road matches will be broadcast on local TV. Broadcast production of the matches will be done by VISTA through the USL Television Network.

Home and road matches televised by CW31 will feature the duo of Rob McAllister and Kevin Goldthwaite, who return to the booth for their fourth season broadcasting the club's matches. Good Day Sacramento anchor Julissa Ortiz will resume duties as sideline reporter for home matches to round out the television broadcast team.

Republic FC will broadcast ten home matches on Sports 1140 KHTK in 2017. Select Republic FC 2017 U.S. Open Cup home matches will also be aired (dates to be announced). The radio broadcasts will have the team of Jason Lockhart and Carmichael Dave calling the action, returning for their fourth season.

The first Republic FC TV broadcast of the season will be their away match against Swope Park Rangers on Saturday, Apr. 15. Kickoff is 5 p.m. The match will be broadcast on CW31.

Sacramento Republic FC 2017 Broadcast Schedule: Date

Time

Opponent

TV

Radio

April 1

7:30 pm

Orange County SC

Sports 1140 KHTK

April 15

5:00 pm

@ Swope Park Rangers

CW31

April 22

7:30 pm

Portland Timbers 2

CW31

Sports 1140 KHTK

May 13

6:30 pm

@ Real Monarchs SLC

CW31

May 20

7:30 pm

Tulsa Roughnecks FC

CW31

Sports 1140 KHTK

May 28

2:00 pm

@ Seattle Sounders FC 2

CW31

June 3

8:00 pm

Rio Grande Valley FC Toros

CW31

Sports 1140 KHTK

June 10

7:30 pm

@ Reno 1868 FC

CW31

June 17

8:00 pm

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

CW31

Sports 1140 KHTK

June 21

8:00 pm

Rio Grande Valley FC Toros

CW31

June 25

6:30 pm

@ LA Galaxy II

CW31

July 1

8:00 pm

San Antonio FC

CW31

Sports 1140 KHTK

July 23

8:00 pm

Seattle Sounders FC 2

CW31

Sports 1140 KHTK

August 5

8:00 pm

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

CW31

August 13

2:00 pm

@ Portland Timbers 2

CW31

August 19

8:00 pm

Reno 1868 FC

CW31

Sports 1140 KHTK

August 23

8:00 pm

Swope Park Rangers

Sports 1140 KHTK

August 26

7:30 pm

@ Phoenix Rising FC

CW31

September 2

7:30 pm

Colorado Springs Switchback FC

CW31

September 16

7:30 pm

LA Galaxy II *

CW31

Sports 1140 KHTK

September 23

7:30 pm

Oklahoma City Energy FC

CW31

September 27

7:30 pm

Real Monarchs SLC

Sports 1140 KHTK

September 30

7:30 pm

Phoenix Rising FC

CW31

TBA

TBA

International Friendly Match

CW31

*Delayed broadcast **Radio will also broadcast select Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches and friendlies.

For a full schedule of Republic FC matches, visit SacRepublicFC.com.

