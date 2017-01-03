Sacramento Republic FC Sign Midfielder Jeremy Hall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento Republic FC have agreed to a contract with Jeremy Hall for the 2017 USL season, pending league and federation approval. Hall joins Republic FC after playing with the club on loan from the Tampa Bay Rowdies in 2016.

"We are delighted to bring Jeremy back permanently," said Republic FC Head Coach and Technical Director Paul Buckle. "His loan was a major success last season. He is very consistent and has great experience and will be an important part of our midfield."

Hall made 12 appearances for Republic FC in 2016 while on loan, including 11 USL appearances and a USL playoff appearance. Hall originally signed with the Rowdies on Feb. 8, 2016 and was loaned to Republic FC on July 21. He did make an appearance for the Rowdies.

Prior to last season, Hall played seven seasons in MLS with the New York Red Bulls, Portland Timbers, FC Dallas, Toronto FC and New England Revolution. He made 127 appearances in his seven MLS seasons including 108 starts. Hall scored two goals and recorded six assists in 9,782 career MLS minutes.

Hall has also made three appearances with the Puerto Rico Men's National Team. Most recently he started and played a full 90 minutes against the United States Men's National Team on May 22, 2016. He is one of two players on the Republic FC roster to serve on a national team joining teammate Emrah Klimenta on the list who played for Montenegro National Team.

