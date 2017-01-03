Sacramento Republic FC Sign Midfielder Adam Moffat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento Republic FC have agreed to a contract with vastly experienced MLS and NASL player Adam Moffat for the 2017 USL season, pending league and federation approval. Moffat joins Republic FC after spending the 2016 season with the New York Cosmos (NASL).

"Adam is someone that we pursued for quite a while," said Republic FC Head Coach and Technical Director Paul Buckle. "He has something that we need in the middle of the pitch; he is strong, consistent and has experience. He can score goals from distance which adds another dimension to our midfield."

Moffat made 42 appearances with the New York Cosmos in the last two seasons, scoring a total of 10 goals and recording an assist. In 2016, he made 22 appearances for the Cosmos, scoring a career-high eight goals, second most on the Cosmos in 2016. The midfielder made over 130 MLS appearances playing with the Columbus Crew, Portland Timbers, Houston Dynamo, Seattle Sounders FC and FC Dallas over eight MLS seasons. Moffat scored 12 MLS goals and recorded six MLS assists.

Moffat was instrumental in the Dynamo's 2012 MLS Cup run, scoring a goal and recording an assist during the 2012 MLS Cup Playoffs, while starting all six matches. He recorded the assist on the Dynamo's lone goal in the 2012 MLS Cup, a lofted ball that got behind the LA Galaxy's backline and allowed Calen Carr to hammer home the goal, temporarily putting Houston ahead.

