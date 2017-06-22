Sacramento Republic FC destroy Rio Grande Valley FC Toros

News Release

Sacramento Republic FC take the emphatic 6-2 victory behind a hat trick and an assist by Trevin Caesar and a goal and two assists from Wilson Kneeshaw.

Although Republic FC had the upper hand for most of the match, the Toros nearly grabbed an early lead in the 2nd minute off of a set piece. Defender Robert Sagel trudged up field and found himself with an open header on the cross, but could not redirect it on frame as he missed the target wide left.

Republic FC's first chance came in the 11th minute when forward Trevin Caesar was able to find space in the attacking third. Casear slid a pass into the box for Tyler Blackwood who sent a one-timed shot on goal. The Toros keeper Borja Angoitia was in good position as he went down to the ground and secured the save. Angoitia made another strong save in the 14th minute on a screaming shot from Wilson Kneeshaw that he blocked out of play with a headlong dive.

Republic FC found the breakthrough goal in the 19th minute when midfielder Agustin Cazarez sent a perfect through ball to Kneeshaw. The forward picked his head up as he was running onto the ball and spotted Angoitia charging off of his line. Kneeshaw beat the keeper to the ball and sent a brilliantly flicked chip shot up and over Angoitia before bouncing into an empty net for the one-goal lead.

The home side grabbed a second goal shortly after in the 27th minute when Caesar found Blackwood again in open space. This time Blackwood did not waste his chance as he poked a right-footed shot past Angoitia and into the back of the net for the 2-0 lead for Republic FC.

Caesar would add a goal of his own just before halftime. Kneeshaw found a streaking Caesar in the 42nd minute and the speedster did the rest. Caesar used two shot fakes and some fancy footwork to evade three Toros defenders before beating Angoitia near post with a crafty right-footed finish. Caesar's efforts gave Republic FC the commanding 3-0 halftime lead.

Kneeshaw and Caesar linked up again in the 57th minute with a lovely combination play. The two forwards touched the ball to each other all the way through the attacking third before Kneeshaw slid a perfect through ball in front of Caesar. Caesar sent a rocketed right-footed shot that blazed past Angioitia to give him his second goal of the match.

The Toros pulled one goal back in the 64th minute in the form of a free kick from midfielder Robert Casner. The right footed strike from Casner stayed low and went around the wall to beat a diving attempt from Republic FC keeper Evan Newton.

Caesar would complete his hat trick in the 72nd minute after beating another Toros defender with his speed. Jeremy Hall sent a long ball over the defenders' heads and Casear ran past them all and controlled the ball on his way to goal. Caesar slotted home his third of the match past a helpless Angoitia to give Republic FC the 5-1 lead.

Substitute Daniel Trickett-Smith added the sixth and final goal for Republic FC in the 87th minute. Christian Chaney's cross fell right to the feet of Trickett-Smith who settled the ball and lined up a side-volley that sailed through everyone and into the back of the net.

The Toros would pull another goal back in the 90th minute, with Kyle Murphy scoring and Kai Greene assisting leaving the final score 6-2.

"We got it right from the start," said Republic FC Head Coach and Technical Director Paul Buckle. "You know you're up against a well organized team. We ripped them apart."

Republic FC's six goals on the night tied the club record for most goals in a match. Interestingly enough, both of Republic FC's six goal performances included a hat trick, as the other performance was a 6-1 victory over Orange County Blues FC (now Orange County SC) on Aug. 17, 2014, a match that included Thomas Stewart's hat trick.

Republic FC will travel down south to take on LA Galaxy II for the first time this season on Sunday, Jun. 25. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. at the StubHub Center.

