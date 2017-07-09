Sacramento defeats Tacoma

News Release

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Tacoma Rainiers (45-42) dropped game one of a doubleheader to the Sacramento River Cats (34-53) on Saturday evening at Raley Field.

The game was the conclusion of a rain suspended game originally started on Friday, April 7 that was halted in the bottom of the first inning with the score tied at 0-0.

After 92 days passed, center fielder Leonys Martin scored the first run of the game with a solo home run to right center field in the top of the third inning, giving Tacoma a 1-0 lead.

The River Cats responded quickly in the bottom of the third inning to grab a 3-1 when former Tacoma Rainiers outfielder Justin Ruggiano launched a three-run home run of his own to center field.

Third baseman Danny Muno and right fielder Andrew Aplin pulled Tacoma even with a pair of RBI single in the top of the fifth inning, bringing the score to 3-3.

Sacramento scored once in the bottom of the sixth to retake the lead and tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth to create the final margin of 6-3.

Martin finished the game 3-for-4 with two runs, one home run, and one RBI to lead the Tacoma offense.

Game two of tonight's doubleheader is soon to follow. Neither team has named a starting pitcher.

