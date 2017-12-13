News Release

PAPILLION, NE - The Omaha Storm Chasers have announced that the 2018 Royals Exhibition Game at Werner Park will be presented by SAC Federal Credit Union. The Storm Chasers\' parent club Kansas City Royals is scheduled to face the Storm Chasers at Werner Park on Monday, March 26 at 6:05 p.m. CT.

"We are very excited to have SAC Federal Credit Union on board with us as the 2018 Royals Exhibition Game\'s presenting sponsor," said Omaha Storm Chasers President and General Manager Martie Cordaro. "We have a strong relationship with SAC Federal Credit Union and are thrilled to further grow this partnership."

The matchup marks the first time the Royals are scheduled to play at Werner Park. It will also be the first time Kansas City has participated in a game in the city of Omaha since 2000. Limited ticket opportunities remain for the 2018 Royals Exhibition Game presented by SAC Federal Credit Union. Interested parties may contact Storm Chasers Assistant General Manager of Sales Sean Olson by calling (402) 738-5136.

The Storm Chasers organization has been aligned with the Kansas City Royals since the inception of the franchise in 1969. Under the Royals partnership, Omaha has won 16 Division titles, seven League championships and three Triple-A National Championships, including Back-to-Back Triple-A National Championships between 2013-14. The affiliation is the longest current Triple-A affiliation and third-largest of any level in baseball behind the Reading Fightin\' Phils and Lakeland Flying Tigers, both of which began in 1967.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are the Triple-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Storm Chasers play at Werner Park in Papillion, Sarpy County, Nebraska. Omaha begins their regular season slate with Opening Night 2018 on Thursday, April 5 against the Colorado Springs Sky Sox.

