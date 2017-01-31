Sabrina D'Angelo Named to National Team Roster

Cary, NC (January 31, 2016)- Canada Soccer announced the Women's National Team camp roster ahead of the two upcoming international friendlies against Mexico in Vancouver for the Bronze Medal Celebration Match on February 4 and a closed-door match on February 7. North Carolina Courage goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo is one of 26 players selected.

D'Angelo was on Canada's roster when the team won a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro. The goalkeeper started in the 3-1 win over Zimbabwe on August 6, 2016.

The Bronze Medal Celebration Match, which will be the first time Canada Soccer's Women's National Team will play at home since capturing its historic bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The roster for Canada Soccer's Women's National Team training camp, including the matches against Mexico, includes 19 of the 21 players who traveled to the Rio 2016 Olympic Games

Canada Soccer Women's National Team February Camp Roster (in alphabetical order):

Lindsay Agnew, age 21, from Kingston, ON/ Washington Spirit (NWSL)

Janine Beckie, age 22, from Highlands Ranch, CO/ Houston Dash (NWSL)

JosÃ©e BÃ©langer, age 30, from Coaticook, QC/ UQAM

Gabrielle Carle, age 18, from LÃ©vis, QC/ CS LÃ©vis-Est & QuÃ©bec Soccer REX

Ashley Cathro, age 16, from Victoria, BC/Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite BC Soccer Rex

Allysha Chapman, age 28, from Courtice, ON/ Boston Breakers (NWSL)

Sabrina D'Angelo, age 23, from Welland, ON/ North Carolina Courage (NWSL)

Jessie Fleming, age 18, from London, ON/ UCLA (NCAA)

Jordyn Huitema, age 15, from Chilliwack, BC/ Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite BC Soccer REX

Stephanie LabbÃ©, age 30, from Edmonton, AB/ Washington Spirit (NWSL)

Alex Lamontagne, age 20, from Whitby, ON/ Durham United FC (League1 Ontario)

Marie Levasseur, age 19, from Stoneham, QC/ University of Memphis (NCAA)

Diana Matheson, age 32, from Oakville, ON/ Seattle Reign (NWSL)â¨Marie-Ãve Nault, age 34, from Trois-RiviÃ¨res, QC

Nichelle Prince, age 21, from Ajax, ON/ Houston Dash (NWSL)

Deanne Rose, age 17, from Alliston, ON/ Scarborough GS United (League1 Ontario)

Rebecca Quinn, age 21, from Toronto, ON/ Duke University (NCAA)

Sophie Schmidt, age 28, from Abbottsford, BC/ FFC Frankfurt (Bundesliga)

Desiree Scott, age 29, from Winnipeg, MB/ FC Kansas City (NWSL)

Kailen Sheridan, age 21, from Whitby, ON/ Sky Blue FC (NWSL)

Christine Sinclair, age 33, from Burnaby, BC/ Portland Thorns FC (NWSL)

Sarah Stratigakis, age 17, from Woodbridge, ON/ Aurora United FC (League1 Ontario)

Melissa Tancredi, age 34, from Ancaster, ON

Hannah Taylor, age 17, from Edmonds, WA/ Eastside FC

Rhian Wilkinson, age 34, from Baie d'UrfÃ©, QC

Shelina Zadorsky, age 23, from London, ON/ Washington Spirit (NWSL)

D'Angelo and the North Carolina Courage will begin NWSL regular season play in April 2017 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC. For ticket information, please call our box office at 919-459-8144 or go online to NorthCarolinaFC.com/Tickets.

About North Carolina Courage

The North Carolina Courage is a professional women's soccer team that plays in the NWSL (Women's First Division). NC Courage, the reigning NWSL champion, plays their home games at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC. For more information, please visit www.NCCourage.com or follow them on Twitter and Facebook.

