Sabres Sign Falk to One-Year Extension

February 6, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





BUFFALO, N.Y. --- The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has signed defenseman Justin Falk to a one-year contract extension worth $650,000.

Since joining the Sabres as a free agent on July 1, 2016, Falk (6'5", 222 lbs., 10/11/1988) has appeared in 35 games for the team, posting three assists and averaging 13:11 of ice time per game.

A fourth-round pick (110th overall) in the 2007 NHL Draft, Falk has recorded 27 points (2+25) in 206 games during parts of seven NHL seasons with Buffalo, the Columbus Blue Jackets, the New York Rangers and the Minnesota Wild. The Snowflake, Manitoba native has added 42 points (9+33) in 270 AHL games during six AHL seasons, including 10 games with the Rochester Americans in 2016-17.

