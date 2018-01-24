SABRES RECALL TENNYSON FROM ROCHESTER

January 24, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans
News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has recalled defenseman Matt Tennyson from the Rochester Americans (AHL).
Tennyson (6'2", 205 lbs., 4/23/1990) re-joins the Sabres after playing in 14 games with the team at the beginning of the season. Signed by Buffalo as a free agent in July 2017, Tennyson has appeared in 119 career NHL games, totaling 20 points (3+17) and 32 penalty minutes.
