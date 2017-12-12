Sabres Recall Rodrigues

News Release

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has recalled forward Evan Rodrigues from the Rochester Americans (AHL).

Rodrigues (5\'11", 182 lbs., 7/28/1993) will join the Sabres for his first recall of the season after appearing in 30 games with the team during his second professional season in 2016-17. The Toronto, Ontario native has totaled 10 points (5+5) in eight AHL games this season and leads all Rochester skaters with 1.25 points per game.

In a corresponding move, the Sabres have assigned forward Kyle Criscuolo to Rochester.

