January 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans
News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has recalled defenseman Brendan Guhle and goaltender Linus Ullmark from the Rochester Americans (AHL).
Guhle (6'2", 196 lbs., 7/29/1997) joins the Sabres for the first time this season after appearing in his first three NHL games with the team in December 2016. A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Guhle has 20 points (7+13) and a team-high 91 shots through 35 games with the Americans in his first full professional season, ranking second in points among rookie AHL defensemen.
Recently named to his second consecutive AHL All-Star game, Ullmark (6'4, 221 lbs., 7/31/1993) is currently tied for the AHL lead with 17 wins in 26 games this season and ranks fourth in the league with a .928 save percentage. The Lugnvik, Sweden native posted an 8-11-2 record with a .913 save percentage and a 2.62 goals-against average in 21 NHL games during the last two seasons.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2018
- Griffins Win Overtime Thriller - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Recall Johansson from Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Iowa Wild Recalls Forward Pavel Jenys from Rapid City - Iowa Wild
- JETS RECALL LEMIEUX FROM THE MOOSE - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Announce Player Transactions - Hartford Wolf Pack
- KALLE KOSSILA NAMED CCM/AHL PLAYER OF THE WEEK - San Diego Gulls
- SAN DIEGO GULLS FORWARD KALLE KOSSILA NAMED CCM/AHL PLAYER OF THE WEEK - AHL
- STEMPNIAK ACTIVATED FROM INJURED RESERVE - Charlotte Checkers
- COMETS RELEASE DEFENSEMAN CLIFF WATSON - Utica Comets
- MONSTERS Weekly - Cleveland Monsters
- Sabres Recall Guhle, Ullmark from Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Coreau Assigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Butler, Zolnierczyk Star as Ads Top Hogs 5-4 - Rockford IceHogs
- Utica Comets 5, Hartford Wolf Pack 1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Tamed by Wild, 4-1 - Cleveland Monsters
- Monsters Tamed by Wild, 4-1 - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Come up Empty in Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Boucher, Bachman Power Comets to Win over Wolf Pack - Utica Comets
- Wild Welcomes One-Millionth Fan in Team History - Iowa Wild
- WILD WELCOMES ONE-MILLIONTH FAN IN TEAM HISTORY - Iowa Wild
- Crunch Mount Third Period Comeback to Beat Providence 4-3 - Providence Bruins
- CRUNCH COMEBACK FOR 4-3 WIN OVER BRUINS - Syracuse Crunch
- OILERS ASSIGN BROSSOIT TO BAKERSFIELD - Bakersfield Condors
- CANUCKS REASSIGN REID BOUCHER TO THE COMETS - Utica Comets
- Rampage Reassign Forward Michael Joly to Colorado Eagles - San Antonio Rampage
- STOCKTON STUNS SAN ANTONIO IN FINAL SECONDS - San Antonio Rampage
- KINGS ASSIGN FORWARD JONNY BRODZINSKI AND DEFENESEMAN KEVIN GRAVEL TO ONTARIO (AHL) - Ontario Reign
- RED WINGS RECALL COREAU - Grand Rapids Griffins
- BLUE JACKETS RECALL DALPE, KORPISALO, KUKAN, ASSIGN KIVLENIEKS TO MONSTERS - Cleveland Monsters
- San Diego Gulls 100th Win - San Diego Gulls
- Kaskisuo Makes 32 Saves in Shutout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Thompson Tallies Two to Help Wolves Match Franchise Record - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Reach 50-Point Mark with 3-1 Win over Phantoms - Rochester Americans
- CONDORS BATTLE BACK IN 4-2 WIN OVER TEXAS - Bakersfield Condors
- Rochester Hangs on Late against Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Syracuse Crunch , Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- PENGUINS POST 6-0 SHUTOUT AGAINST SENATORS - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- MONSTERS EARN POINT IN SHOOTOUT LOSS TO ICEHOGS - Cleveland Monsters
- MONSTERS EARN POINT IN 4-3 SHOOTOUT LOSS TO ICEHOGS - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Tame Wolf Pack - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Offense Leads to Dominant 6-2 Win in Springfield - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Suffer Setback in Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls