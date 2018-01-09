Sabres Recall Guhle, Ullmark from Rochester

News Release

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has recalled defenseman Brendan Guhle and goaltender Linus Ullmark from the Rochester Americans (AHL).

Guhle (6'2", 196 lbs., 7/29/1997) joins the Sabres for the first time this season after appearing in his first three NHL games with the team in December 2016. A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Guhle has 20 points (7+13) and a team-high 91 shots through 35 games with the Americans in his first full professional season, ranking second in points among rookie AHL defensemen.

Recently named to his second consecutive AHL All-Star game, Ullmark (6'4, 221 lbs., 7/31/1993) is currently tied for the AHL lead with 17 wins in 26 games this season and ranks fourth in the league with a .928 save percentage. The Lugnvik, Sweden native posted an 8-11-2 record with a .913 save percentage and a 2.62 goals-against average in 21 NHL games during the last two seasons.

