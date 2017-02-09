Sabres Recall Grant, Rodrigues

BUFFALO, N.Y. --- The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has recalled forwards Derek Grant and Evan Rodrigues from the Rochester Americans (AHL).

Grant (6'3", 212 lbs, 4/20/1990) joins the team for the second time this season. In 41 games for the Sabres and Nashville Predators this season, the Abbotsford, British Columbia native has four assists and 24 penalty minutes.

This is the second recall of the season for Rodrigues (5'10", 183 lbs., 7/28/1993), who currently ranks third on the Amerks with 18 assists and fifth with 27 points. In four career NHL games for the Sabres, Rodrigues has recorded two points (1+1) and a plus-1 rating.

