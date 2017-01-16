Sabres Recall Cal O'Reilly
January 16, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. --- The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has recalled forward Cal O'Reilly from the Rochester Americans (AHL).
O'Reilly (6'0", 193 lbs., 9/30/1986) joins the Sabres for his second recall of the season after playing four games for the team in November. The Toronto, Ontario native is currently tied for second in the AHL with 26 assists and is tied for ninth in the league with 34 points overall (8+26).
In 20 games for the Sabres during the 2015-16 season, O'Reilly recorded seven points (3+4) and two penalty minutes.
