Sabres Recall Cal O'Reilly

January 16, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





BUFFALO, N.Y. --- The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has recalled forward Cal O'Reilly from the Rochester Americans (AHL).

O'Reilly (6'0", 193 lbs., 9/30/1986) joins the Sabres for his second recall of the season after playing four games for the team in November. The Toronto, Ontario native is currently tied for second in the AHL with 26 assists and is tied for ninth in the league with 34 points overall (8+26).

In 20 games for the Sabres during the 2015-16 season, O'Reilly recorded seven points (3+4) and two penalty minutes.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.