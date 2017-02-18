Sabres Recall Baptiste

BUFFALO, N.Y. (February 13, 2017) --- The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has recalled forward Nicholas Baptiste from the Rochester Americans (AHL).

Baptiste (6'1", 206 lbs., 8/4/1995) is currently tied for eighth in the AHL with 19 goals and has added 11 assists for 30 points in 42 games for Rochester this season. The Ottawa, Ontario native is in his second pro season and has totaled 58 points (32+26) in 104 career AHL games.

Drafted by the Sabres in the third round (69th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft, Baptiste made his NHL debut with Buffalo this season and has two goals in 12 games during 2016-17.

