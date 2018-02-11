Sabres Recall Baptiste from Rochester

February 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





BUFFALO, N.Y. --- The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has recalled forward Nicholas Baptiste from the Rochester Americans (AHL).

Baptiste (6'1", 205 lbs., 8/4/1995) joins the Sabres for the third time this season after scoring one goal in eight games during two stints with the team earlier this campaign. The Ottawa, Ontario native has recorded 18 points (7+11) in 36 games during his third professional season with the Amerks.

Selected by Buffalo in the third round (69th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Baptiste made his NHL debut last season and has recorded five points (4+1) in 22 career games with the Sabres.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.