Sabres Recall Baptiste from Rochester

News Release

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has recalled forward Nicholas Baptiste from the Rochester Americans (AHL).

Baptiste (6'1", 205 lbs., 8/4/1995) joins the Sabres for the second time this season after appearing in four games for the team in November. The Ottawa, Ontario native has recorded 17 points (7+10) in 34 games during his third professional season with the Amerks.

Selected by Buffalo in the third round (69th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Baptiste made his NHL debut last season, recording four points (3+1) in 14 games with the Sabres.

